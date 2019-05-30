DART Officer Brent Thompson Awarded Medal of Valor

Dallas — President Donald Trump presented the Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor posthumously to Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) Police Officer Brent Thompson on Wednesday, May 22. Police Officer Thompson, 43, became the first DART police officer killed in the line of duty when he gave his life while engaging a mass shooter and…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.

If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription.



Log In Register