Exodus Music & Arts Festival Held At Toyota Music Factory [PHOTOS]

The 2nd annual Exodus Music & Arts Festival was held for a sold-out crowd at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on Sunday, May 26th.

The festival, headlined by iconic gospel artist Kirk Franklin, featured two stages hosting national acts and artists as well as gospel choirs from the Greater Dallas metropolitan area.

Others performers included Fred Hammond, The Clark Sisters, Jonathon McReynolds, Tasha Cobb Leonard, Travis Greene, Vashawn Mitchell and Kelontae Gavin. Calvary Worship from Calvary Church Irving also performed at the free outdoor pre-show at Texas Lottery Plaza and sang back-up for several of the artists during the event.

You can view photos from the concert below:

















Photos by Rodney Moore