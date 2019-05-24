Irving High Class of ‘68 Awards Scholarships

Irving — The Irving High School Class of 1968 celebrated their 50th anniversary by giving back to students at their alma mater. Representatives from the class, including School Board Trustee Randy Necessary, presented a $1,000 scholarship to the following five Irving High seniors: Jesse Castro, Keirya Gardner, Samantha Juarez Rivas, Giselle Salazar and David Segovia…

