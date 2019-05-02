Irving Masonic Lodge Honors Top Students, Teachers

Irving — The Irving Masonic Lodge #1218 hosted its annual “Celebrate Good Kids” program to present top students from each Irving ISD middle school with the Mirabeau B. Lamar award. Named after Lamar, a Mason credited as the founder of public education in Texas, the award celebrates students who have displayed leadership at school and…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register