Keep Irving Beautiful Seeks Nominations for Annual Awards

Irving — Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) is asking for nominations for the 2019 Mayor and KIB Annual Awards. The awards honor local individuals, organizations and businesses that have gone above and beyond in making Irving a better place to live, work, play or visit. KIB will recognize these “environmental stars” during a reception on Aug….

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.

If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription.



Log In Register