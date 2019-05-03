Kickstart Students Compete in State Championship

Written by Aubrey Turner Irving — DeZavala Middle School’s Kickstart class joined students from around the state in Pflugerville, Texas to compete in the Kickstart Kids State Championship. Thirty-four students, ranging from yellow to black belts, represented deZavala, competing in individual, small group, weapon, and sparing competitions. Coach Kristin Savala requires the higher ranking students…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register