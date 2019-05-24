MacArthur Basketball Standout to Take Talents to Louisiana Tech

Irving — MacArthur High School standout Tailor Broussard signed her letter of intent to play basketball at Louisiana Tech. The four-year letterman averaged 17 points and 8.4 rebound per game. Throughout her high school career, she garnered numerous awards including Most Outstanding Freshman, Most Outstanding Sophomore, Most Outstanding Junior; Texas Girls Coaches Association North Texas…

