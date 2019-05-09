Medical City Las Colinas Improves Emergency Services

Medical City Las Colinas hosted an open house of its expanded emergency department on Thursday, April 25. The $14.5 million expansion project includes seven additional patient rooms, a new CT scanner, and an updated waiting area. “This project is further evidence of our continued commitment to the care and improvement of human life,” Daniela Decell,…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.

If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription.



Log In Register