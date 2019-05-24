Nimitz Students Win State Water Meter Competition

Irving — Nimitz High School students in the School of Environmental Entrepreneurship swept the competition at the Meter Madness contest, as part of the state water conference. Students Jasmine Gurrola, Cody George and Ricardo Cruz placed first through third, respectively, winning the entire contest. The competition measured their skills at assembling a meter quickly and…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.

If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription.



Log In Register