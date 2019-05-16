NSHS Orchestra Earns Sweepstakes for 33rd Straight Year

Carrollton — The Newman Smith High School Orchestra has earned Sweepstakes at UIL for the 33rd year in a row. The Sweepstakes designation is the designation for an orchestra that receive a 1st division in both concert and sight-reading. A 1st division rating is the best rating that can be received. There is a three…

