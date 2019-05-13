Repeated Heavy Rainfalls Cause Sanitary Sewer Overflows

Dallas – As repeated heavy rainfall continues to occur throughout North Central Texas, the ground remains saturated and stormwater inevitably causes sanitary sewer overflows to continue. These overflows are primary caused by inflow and infiltration of stormwater into the wastewater collection system. Dallas Water Utilities crews are currently monitoring and performing cleanup activities at several sanitary sewer overflow locations throughout the City.

The East Bank, West Bank, Five Mile and White Rock drainage basins, each experienced overflows that exceeded 100,000 gallons. DWU is complying with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) regulatory requirements related to sanitary sewer overflows. DWU customers should not be concerned when using water, as at no time was the City’s water system affected by these sewer overflows.

Although there is no danger to the water supply, the public is reminded to avoid contact with waste material, soil, or water in any of the affected areas. If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil, or water potentially affected by the spills, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly. Persons using private drinking water supply wells located within 1/2-mile of the spill site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses including drinking, cooking, bathing, and tooth brushing. Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling. Persons who purchase water from a public water supply may contact their water supply distributor to determine if the water is safe for personal use.

SOURCE: City of Dallas