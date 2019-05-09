Star Wars Fans Celebrate May the Fourth

Written by Brittany Harborth Star Wars fans of all ages gathered at the ‘May the Fourth be with You’ event hosted at the Betty Warmack Library in Grand Prairie on Saturday, May 4. Also known as ‘Star Wars Day,’ the event is a celebration of all things related to the Star Wars franchise and science…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.

If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription.



Log In Register