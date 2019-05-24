Texas Senator Invites Austin Choir to the Capitol

Irving — Austin Middle School varsity mixed choir received a personal invitation from Senator Kelly Hancock. After receiving a recording of the choir, the senator invited students to the state capitol to perform under the glorified rotunda. Legislators and visitors looked on as students lifted their voices, singing “America the Beautiful” and the National Anthem….

