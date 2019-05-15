Texas Wildlife Association Foundation Offering College Scholarships

The Texas Wildlife Association Foundation (TWAF) and the San Antonio Livestock Exposition, Inc. (SALE) have joined forces to offer San Antonio Livestock Exposition, Inc. Scholarships. Scholarships in the amount of $10,000 will be awarded to incoming freshmen at all Texas universities and colleges.

The scholarship application is available on the Texas Wildlife Association website, www.texas-wildlife.org. Complete applications (meeting all requirements) must be received by July 31st. Winners will be announced by August 15th.

“As our population has grown, the strain on our natural resources has grown proportionately,” said TWAF Trustee Charles Davidson. “Our future depends on our ability to manage our natural resources wisely, balancing the needs of man and nature. It just makes sense to identify our future leaders and support them while they are getting their educations. We all will benefit from their expertise in the years to come.”

This is the thirteenth year that TWAF and SALE have teamed up to offer scholarships to future natural resource stewards. To date, $550,000 in scholarships has been awarded through this partnership.

Selection Criteria:

Participation in activities, internships, and experience related to the field of natural resource conservation in high school.

Honors, awards, and leadership skills

Degree plan option and academic achievements

Answer to essay question

Recommendation Letters

Complete applications (meeting all requirements) must be received by July 31st. Winners will be announced by August 15th.

Eligibility Requirements:

Students receiving a San Antonio Livestock Exposition, Inc. Scholarship through the Texas Wildlife Association Foundation, Inc. must comply with the following guidelines:

Must be a citizen of the United States and provide proof of citizenship.

Must be a Texas high school graduate enrolling in a Texas college within 1 year of high school graduation.

Must attend an accredited Texas college or university; no online degree programs.

Must maintain a minimum GPA of 2.5 per semester on a 4.0 scale each semester (not cumulative) of each academic year to remain eligible.

Must take a minimum of 12 hours per semester. Only one (1) online 3 – 4 hour course, taken at the college or university in which recipient is enrolled full time, will be funded per semester. The online course must be a curriculum requirement. Any additional online courses will not count towards the minimum 12 hours per semester and will not be funded.

For more information visit www.texas-wildlife.org.

SOURCE: Texas Wildlife Association Foundation