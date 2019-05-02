Travis MS Choir Members join MacArthur HS Choirs

Irving —Thirty-four 8th graders who are members of Travis Middle School Bobcat Choir recently auditioned for the MacArthur Cardinal Choir for next school year. Twenty-eight Bobcat Choir members made top varsity choir, and 100 percent of the Travis Boys’ Choir made top varsity. Additionally, four students made the top varsity a capella mixed choir group….

