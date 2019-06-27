Children Meet Miniature Horses at South Irving Library

The children and adults who visited the South Irving Library on Thursday, June 20, got a special treat when Equest brought two miniature horses, Cisco and Dare, to the library. These two horses are Equest’s “mini-ambassadors.” “[Cisco and Dare] go to many different libraries every summer,” Liaison Anna Davis, Equest public relations, said. “It’s about…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.

If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription.



Log In Register