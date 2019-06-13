Governor Signs Property Tax Reforms Into Law

Governor Greg Abbott signed into law Senate Bill 2 on June 12, which delivers significant property tax reforms that will cap property tax increases without voter approval and provide tax reform to homeowners and businesses across Texas. The Governor hosted the bill signing at Wally’s Burger Express in Austin, TX. Wally’s Burger Express is a…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.

If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription.



Log In Register