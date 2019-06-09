Grand Prairie Community Reacts to GPPD Officer’s Death [VIDEO]

A memorial was set up for Officer Albert “AJ” Castenada Jr. at the Grand Prairie Police and Fire Building on Saturday, June 8th.

Grand Prairie residents came out to pay their respects to Officer Castenada, who was tragically killed in the line of duty during a routine patrol on the Presdient George Bush Turnpike on Friday, June 7th. Castenada was struck by an out-of-control vehicle on the turnpike, resulting in his death.

Detective Greg Parker or the Grand Prairie Polide Department, said Castenada was an officer for 11 years, 5 years with the GPPD and 6 years with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office.

“AJ loved this job, he loved this city, he loved this commuity,” Parker said. “I can’t think of a better way I would want to be remembered than doing something I loved and giving my life to protect the people I cared about.”

Justin was a member of the Grand Prairie PD’s Explorer’s program, where he met and befriended Officer Castenada.

“[AJ] brought me in as the new guy,” Justin said. “I have never met him before, he had never met me, and he brought me in by telling jokes and being kind of sarcastic. He had great stories to tell. He was there to bring us all in as a family, and he did that in such a loving and funny way.”

“He was always happy, he was always about the community. He was a people person. I heard stories, espeically from Chief Dye, about how he would bring pizza to the people at Dalworth. And I saw him mulitple times out there in the community just talking to people, shaking hands with people. He was always there, and I just want people to know about his love for the people.”

Justin said that he plans on becoming a police officer as well, and hopes to be as selfess and community-driven as Officer Castenada was.

“He wanted people to know that it was not about him.,” Justin said. “And that’s something we can take into our own lives. We get self-abosrbed sometimes, it’s very easy, espreiclaly when you’re a teeanger. But we can look at AJ as an example of how to be a good role model.”

You can view video of the interivews below:

Video by John Starkey