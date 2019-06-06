Grand Prairie Library Launches Summer Reading

Grand Prairie — Summer started in style with the Summer Reading Club Launch Party at the Grand Prairie Main Library on Saturday, June 1. The launch included balloon animals, face painting, and photo ops with characters like Spider-Man. This year’s theme was ‘A Universe of Stories,’ and space themed crafts and book displays were spread…

