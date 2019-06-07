Grand Prairie Police Officer Killed

Posted By: Ariel Graham June 7, 2019

A Grand Prairie police officer was killed in the line of duty on Friday, June 7th.

At around 10:40 AM Friday morning, Officer Albert “AJ” Castenada Jr. was conducting a radar scan outisde his vehicle parked on the shoulder of the Persident George Bush Turnpike near Dickey Road, when a 17-year-old driver lost control of his vehicle and struck the officer, throwing him off the elvated roadway. Castenada was transported to Medical City Arlington, where he was pronounced dead at 10:58 AM.

The driver was not injured and it is not clear what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle. No charges have been filed against him.

Castenada’s body was taken to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office via police escort. Grand Prairie PD held a press conference later that afternoon. Rambler Newspapers will update this story as more information becomes available.

You can view video of the press conference below:

Video courtesy of Grand Praiale Police Department Facebook Page

