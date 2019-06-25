Irving PD Investigating Death of an 8-Year-Old-Boy

The Irving Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on Sunday, June 23rd, 2019 at approximately 7:26 AM in the 2600 block of Peach Tree Lane. Officers responded to an unconscious person call and discovered a deceased 8 year old male.

Detectives identified and arrested Tisha Sanchez, mother of the deceased, in connection with this case. She is currently in the Irving City Jail charged with Capital Murder with her bond set at $2,000,000. The motive for this murder is still unclear; however, the investigation is progressing.

SOURCE: Irving Police Department