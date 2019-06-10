Retired Lt. Colonel Harvey Dockery, 95, of Irving, Texas passed away June 2, 2019. Harvey was born in Honey Grove, Texas on May 27, 1924 to the late Daniel W. and Mary (Manuel) Dockery. He later met the love of his life, Ruth Welch. After 3 years of flying for the Army Air-Corps in WWII he came home to marry Ruth and started their life together on May 6, 1945. They were married 72 years. With a military career, they moved frequently; Oklahoma, France, Florida, New Hampshire. After 22 years of military service in SAC, Harvey retired and the family moved back to Texas. Harvey began a second career as an air carrier inspector for the FAA. Flight was his passion. Harvey was a Master Mason in Good Standing with the Grand Lodge of Texas for over 50 years. He also volunteered as an Ambassador for DFW Airport. He played golf, gardened, and developed an extensive coin collection. Harvey and Ruth enjoyed travel to Hawaii, Washington DC, and Las Vegas. Sadly, Ruth preceded Harvey in death on May 16, 2017. He is survived by his sister, Ruby Siebenthal; his children, Harva Dockery of Dallas, Douglas Dockery of North Richland Hills, Alaine Dockery of Las Colinas; four grandchildren and five great grand-children; and numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside services with military honors will be at 10AM Thursday, June 6, 2019 Oak Grove Memorial Gardens. Mike Korzenewski will officiate

