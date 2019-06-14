The hardest-working cities in America are mostly in Texas, study say

Eight of the top 20 hardest-working cities in America are in Texas, according to a new study released by credit report website WalletHub.com — which gives the Lone Star State more representation in the upper percentile of the survey than any other state. A total of 116 cities were ranked.



Austin rings in at No. 8 on the national listing, but only third in the state of Texas behind Irving (No. 3) and Plano (No. 5). No. 11 Dallas, No. 13 Corpus Christi, No. 15 Forth Worth, No. 18 Arlington and No. 19 Garland also made the top 20, with Houston hovering just outside at No. 22. The Texas Comptroller’s Office recognized the top-ranking cities on Twitter.

But the study doesn’t necessarily reflect positively on ranked cities.



WalletHub’s methodology included ten key metrics, including direct work factors (average workweek hours, employment rate, share of households where no adults work, share of workers leaving vacation time unused, share of engaged workers and idle youth), and indirect work factors (average commute time, share of workers with multiple jobs, annual volunteer hours per resident and average leisure time spent per day).



You can view the full ranking by WalletHub here, and check out the top 20 hardest-working cities below.

1. Anchorage, Alaska



2. San Francisco, CA



3. Irving, TX



4. Virginia Beach, VA



5. Plano, TX



6. Denver, CO



7. Aurora, CO



8. Austin, TX



9. Cheyenne, WY



10. Sioux Falls, SD



11. Dallas, TX



12. Norfolk, VA



13. Corpus Christi, TX



14. Washington, D.C.



15. Fort Worth, TX



16. Chesapeake, VA



17. Honolulu, HI



18. Arlington, TX



19. Garland, TX



20. Nashville, TN

