The “Rest of the Story” of The Mustangs of Las Colinas

Anyone searching for things to do in Irving or Las Colinas will eventually stumble upon the Las Colinas Mustangs in Williams Square. The sculpture is a collection of nine bronze mustangs that appear to be running through a river. Renovations to the outdoor area are about to begin, which will add trees and some grass…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.

If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription.



Log In Register