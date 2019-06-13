Valley Ranch Celebrates Dads with Fishing Poles in Hand

Irving—Valley Ranch families visited Hollows Pond to celebrate dads with an early Father’s Day fishing event on Saturday, June 8. Brock Wright, CCMC (Capital Consultants Management Corp.) lifestyle director, welcomed attendees to the event. “This is our fifth annual Father’s Day fishing event,” Wright said. “I love it. It’s a true experience to see families…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.

If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription.



Log In Register