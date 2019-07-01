Barbara J. Christopher, 83, a resident of Irving since 1957, went home to be with her Lord Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at her home. Born December 22, 1935 in Eustace, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Jesse Myron Morton and Eugenie Violet York Morton. She married William Glenn Christopher June 11, 1954 in Madill, Oklahoma. She was an administrative assistant to Irving Chiefs of Police for 28 years before her retirement. She was a member of the Star Trekker’s Walking Club, logging over 10,000 miles and had received the Irving High Spirited Award in 1990. She had attended Plymouth Park Baptist Church, but had joined First Baptist Church for the past 20 years. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years William Glenn Christopher, her son, Ronald Dean Christopher, a brother, Rusty Morton; and her parents. Survivors include a son, Gerald Lynn Christopher and the love of his life, Joyce Elaine Smith of Fort Worth; a daughter Joan Baeuerle and husband Jeff of Charlotte, North Carolina; three grandchildren, Mark, Eric, and Scott Baeuerle; siblings, Garth York and wife Shirley of Garland, Jerry Morton and wife Carrie of Eustace, TX, James Larry Morton and wife Ina of Eustace, TX, John Michael Morton and wife Ginger of Athens, Jack Morton and wife Lana of Omaha, TX and Charlene Irvin and husband John of Eustace. The funeral was Monday, June 24, 2019 at First Baptist Church Irving. Wayne Watkins officiated. Burial was at Cottonwood Cemetery near Eustace.

