Cat Café Comes to Grand Prairie

Grand Prairie — Grand Prairie’s Animal Services and Adoption Center found the purrfect way to promote adopt a shelter cat month by creating their own pop up Cat Café. The shelter invited community members to cuddle with adoptable cats while enjoying coffee and treats on Sunday afternoon, June 30. “All month we have been focusing…
About the Author
Tricia Sims
Tricia Sims graduated from Sam Houston State University in 2017 with a degree in multi-platform journalism. She has written for several publications and is excited to grow her journalism experience at Rambler Newspapers. Tricia is currently the Associate Editor here at Rambler.