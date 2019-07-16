Dallas Animal Services at 108% Capacity; Offering Free Adoptions

Dallas Animal Services (DAS) is currently at 108% capacity for dogs and 150% capacity for cats and needs adopters and fosters to help save lives. All pets will have their adoption fees waived to help DAS avoid euthanizing adoptable pets for space.

The special will run through Sunday, July 21. Adoption hours are as follows:

Main Shelter (1818 N Westmoreland Rd., Dallas TX 75212)

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday

PetSmart Everyday Adoption Center (16821 N Coit Rd., Dallas TX 75248)

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday

Free adoption includes spay/neuter surgery, current vaccinations, microchipping, and more. Visit www.dallasanimalservices.org to see available dogs.

SOURCE: City of Dallas