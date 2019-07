DALLAS–Dallas County Health and Human Services’ (DCHHS) laboratory confirmed mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile virus. The mosquito traps were collected from the 75019 zip code of Coppell. Residents should use the 4Ds to reduce exposure to mosquitoes: DEET All day, Every day: Whenever outside, use insect repellents that have the active ingredient DEET…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register