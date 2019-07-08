Former Mayor fined for ethics violations

Irving—The Texas Ethics Commission (TEC) fined Herbert Gears for ethics violations that occurred during the 2017 Irving mayoral election.

During the election, Gears was accused of spreading false information about mayoral candidate Kristy Pena, falsifying the source of the information and filing late payment reports. The maximum possible fine for all three violations was $14,000, however the TEC fined Gears a total of $5,000.

Gears was not present at the hearing, but said via e-mail he would consent to paying the fine.

“Admittedly, in my experience, I should have known better,” Gears said in his e-mail. “I let my emotions get the best of me, and I understand I have to pay for it. I can assure you, fine or no fine, the commission has been successful in ensuring that I will never violate the rules again.”

