Irving – Irving High School AVID teacher and coordinator, Liliana Middlebrooks, has been nominated for the 2019-2020 national LifeChanger of the Year award. Middlebrooks was nominated by her colleague, Bridget Winkle, for being an inspirational teacher who goes above and beyond for her students and teachers. She works with other teachers in her school and…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register