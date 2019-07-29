Irving PD Investigating Deceased Infant Case

Irving – At 4:47 pm on Friday, July 26th, Irving Police Officers responded to an unconscious person call at Applebee’s Restaurant on North Belt Line Road in Irving. Upon arrival, officers located a newborn child deceased inside a trash can in the restroom. The child was birthed in the restroom and then placed in the trash can. The mother then left the location.

Employees found the infant’s body approximately 30-minutes later while cleaning the restroom. Investigators are working leads at this time and the investigation is progressing.

As of 3 PM Monday, July 29th, police have located a person of interest in this case, but no identity has been revealed at this time. Although the child was found dead, no charges have been filed yet as it is unclear as to whether or not the child was alive when birthed.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Irving Police Department at (972) 273- 1010 (24 hours) and reference case number 19-16759. Additionally, tips may be submitted to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.

SOURCE: Irving Police Department