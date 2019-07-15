Michael McDonald & Chaka Khan Perform at Toyota Music Factory [PHOTOS]

Posted By: Ariel Graham July 15, 2019

Recording artists Michael McDonald and Chaka Khan brought their talents to The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving for a night of unforgettable music.

Michael McDonald sang with the “The Doobie Brothers” and “Steely Dan” and was responsible for hits like “What A Fool Believes” and “Takin’ It to The Streets,” before beginning his solo career in the 80s. Chaka Khan, “The Queen of Funk,” started her career as the lead singer of the band Rufus, before launching her solo career with hits like “I Feel for You” and “I’m Every Woman.”

The duo kicked off their tour on June 19th at Motor City Casino in Detroit, and will conclude August 4th at the Green Music Center in Ronhert Park, California.

You can view photos from the concert below:

Photos by Rodney Moore

