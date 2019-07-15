Randolph “Randy” Leroy Kammerer, 63, faithful servant of Christ, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at his home in Irving.

Randy Kammerer was born on January 8, 1956 in Portland, Oregon, the son of the late Wesley L Kammerer and the late Phyliss “Peggy” Sessman.

Shortly after his birth, his family would move to Texas City, where he would attend and graduate from High School.

By trade, Randy was a dispatcher for various companies, most recently for Trane Air Conditioning. By calling, he was a dedicated Christian and Ordained Minister. He was a recovering addict and extremely proud to be clean for more than thirty-six years.

His testimony has been a blessing to many. He has held speaking engagements all over the United States, giving words of encouragement. He had been a Board Member of Many Helping Hands and was active in homeless ministries.

He helped spearhead recovery ministry at Hope Irving, and was actively involved in various programs. Among those was a program named “Hot Dogs and Heroes”, recognizing first res-ponders and military. He also started a program in conjunction with the DFW Humane Society with the “Blessing of Animals”.

One of his proudest accomplishments was seeing his son become responsible and a considerate first res-ponder. He spent many hours coaching soccer teams and offering words of encouragement.

He was an avid sports fan, always supporting the Dallas Mavericks or the Houston Texans. He was a patriotic man, and enjoyed a ride on his Harley Davidson.

He is survived by his wife of twenty-eight years, Sarah Kammerer; son, Nick Kammerer; brother, Rick Kammerer and his spouse Renee; sisters, Katt Lomison and Sandy Vee Rozell. Also, by a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.

