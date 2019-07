Irving—Students, and adult sponsors from Christ Church’s 516 Student Ministry joined Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) at Trinity View Park for a volunteer service project on July 18. After a safety speech and instructions, the group split into teams and took on the task of painting the concrete bases of four light poles at one of…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register