AUSTIN—Texas families have through July 31 to enroll their newborns in the Texas Tuition Promise Fund and pay this year’s rates for all or some future tuition and schoolwide required fees at most Texas public colleges and universities (excluding medical and dental schools, health science centers and other health-related institutions). Newborns are children younger than…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register