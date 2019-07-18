Tips to Take Great Pet Pics

Whether you’re hoping to make your dog an Instagram sensation or you just want a nice portrait for the mantle, you’ve likely discovered pets, in general, can be elusive around cameras. Check out these tips and tricks for getting your fur baby to sit for the camera and look picture perfect, from e-tailer Zulily, creative…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register