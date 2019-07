SALT LAKE CITY, UT — University of Utah graduate student Trevor Tippetts of Irving was among a group of scientists from U Health and Merck Reserach Laboratories that led research that determined how a small chemical change makes the difference between mice that are healthy and mice with insulin resistance and fatty liver, major risk…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register