Scammers know that summer is high travel season, and they are capitalizing on it with phishing emails that look like airline notifications. Whether you are flying this summer or not, look out for these phony surveys and flight change alerts that appear to come from major airlines. How the Scam Works You receive an unsolicited…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register