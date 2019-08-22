Animals Find Homes with Clear the Shelters

Irving — All over North Texas, cats and dogs were finally able to find their forever homes, thanks to Clear the Shelters. 69 animal shelters in North Texas waived their adoption fees for one day only, along with hundreds of other shelters across the nation, in an effort to “clear the shelters” and find every…
About the Author
Ariel Graham
Ariel Graham is a staff reporter and Online Manager for Rambler Newspapers. She graduated from Texas Tech University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Electronic Media & Communication in December of 2011. Prior to moving to Dallas, she worked for AM 790 KFYO in Lubbock, Texas, as a board operator and producer for “Lubbock’s First News” & “The Chad Hasty Show.” She also wrote a weekly technology blog “The Geek Girl Report,” as well as various news stories and podcasts for the station. Currently, in addition to her work with Rambler, she is also a freelance voiceover actress and is working on her blog and YouTube channel, “Super Geek Girl."