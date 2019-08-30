Brenda Bingham Ward, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019. Saturday, August 24, would have been her 57th Birthday. Brenda was a Juvenile Diabetic, diagnosed when she was 4, which is 53 years of insulin shots and managing her diet every single day. Brenda was a person that was always content with what she had and never “wanted” for anything more. She was one of the most kind and caring people you would ever know. A great Wife, Mother, Sister, Daughter, Aunt – and almost made it to be a proud Grandmother. She was so very special, there is a huge hole left in our family. Brenda is survived by her mother Bebe Bingham; husband Robert G. Ward Jr.; her son Bradley Ward and his wife Jessica Piña Ward; daughter Samantha Oxley and her husband Ryan; brother Brian Bingham and wife Sandi, nephew Bryce and niece Brooke; sister-in-law Cheryl Johnson, niece Mica Maldonado, nephews Sage and Cheyenne Johnson; sister-in-law Karen Sims, nieces Tricia and Carly Sims, nephews Jimmy and Robby Sims; step mother-in-law Pat Ward and always – the love(s) of her life, her dogs. Over the years, there were so many favorites – but her service dog – Lilly – made an amazing difference in Brenda’s life. Services were held at First Baptist Church in Grand Prairie, Monday August 26th. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Prairie Paws Animal Shelter (2222 W. Warrior Trail, Grand Prairie, TX 75052.) Anyone who knew Brenda, knew she loved her four legged babies. Donations of blankets, towels, dog food, dog beds, and dog toys for the shelter may be made in her honor.

Share this: Facebook

Print

