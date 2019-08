Irving — The Campus Safety Conference presented their annual exhibition at Omni Mandalay Hotel in Las Colinas, July 21-23. “Everybody’s paying attention to security and safety,” Amy Reddington, event director, said. “You see a lot more involvement, and that’s why we made the theme of this year’s conference ‘Making Campuses Safer Together.’ We’re bringing everybody…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register