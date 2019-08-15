Church Hosts Back to School Bash

Grand Prairie — Grace Fellowship Church in Grand Prairie hosted its annual B2S (Back to School) Bash on Wednesday, Aug. 7. “We’ve been having our annual bash for years, but this year, we decided to make a little bit of a change to it,” family life pastor Kari Lowrie said. “The event is more like…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register