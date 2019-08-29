City Completes Designs for Heritage Park Renovation Project

Irving — One of the oldest parks in Irving will be undergoing some exciting changes in the coming years. Earlier this month, the City of Irving announced the city staff has completed architectural designs for an improved and expanded Heritage Park. The $6.5 million project will not only greatly expand the 32-year-old park, but will…
