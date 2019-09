Irving — Every summer before the new school year, the Las Colinas Federal Credit Union hosts an ‘End of Summer Bash’ at their branch in Irving. The credit union hosted their 10th annual party filled with fun, laughter, and prizes on Saturday, Aug. 24. “We’ve added a little something every year,” Suzy Mayes, student-run branch…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register