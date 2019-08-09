Dallas Summer Musicals Brings Fiddler On The Roof To DFW [PHOTOS]

Dallas Summer Musicals is bringing the “traditional” Broadway classic “Fiddler on the Roof,” to Music Hall at Fair Park. Set on the outskirts of Imperial Russia in 1905, Fiddler on the Roof tells the story of Tevye, (played by Israeli theatre, film and TV star, Yehezkel Lazarov) a poor Jewish milkman with five daughters. Tevye…
About the Author
Ariel Graham
Ariel Graham is a staff reporter and Online Manager for Rambler Newspapers. She graduated from Texas Tech University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Electronic Media & Communication in December of 2011. Prior to moving to Dallas, she worked for AM 790 KFYO in Lubbock, Texas, as a board operator and producer for “Lubbock’s First News” & “The Chad Hasty Show.” She also wrote a weekly technology blog “The Geek Girl Report,” as well as various news stories and podcasts for the station. Currently, in addition to her work with Rambler, she is also a freelance voiceover actress and is working on her blog and YouTube channel, “Super Geek Girl."