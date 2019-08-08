Irving Archives and Museum Explores Past With View to Future

The Irving Archives and Museum is scheduled to open near the end of the year. The Friends of the Museum held a behind-the-scenes tour on Thursday, July 25 during the museum’s final stages of construction. The 22,000 square foot museum will feature a temporary gallery, a permanent art exhibition, the first Spark!Lab in Texas, and…
About the Author
Tricia Sims
Tricia Sims graduated from Sam Houston State University in 2017 with a degree in multi-platform journalism. She has written for several publications and is excited to grow her journalism experience at Rambler Newspapers. Tricia is currently the Associate Editor here at Rambler.