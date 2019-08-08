Irving Archives and Museum Explores Past With View to Future

TOPICS:

Posted By: Tricia Sims August 8, 2019

The Irving Archives and Museum is scheduled to open near the end of the year. The Friends of the Museum held a behind-the-scenes tour on Thursday, July 25 during the museum’s final stages of construction. The 22,000 square foot museum will feature a temporary gallery, a permanent art exhibition, the first Spark!Lab in Texas, and…

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.
Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.

Log In Register
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

Tricia Sims
Tricia Sims
Tricia Sims graduated from Sam Houston State University in 2017 with a degree in multi-platform journalism. She has written for several publications and is excited to grow her journalism experience at Rambler Newspapers. Tricia is currently the Associate Editor here at Rambler.

Related Articles