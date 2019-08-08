Irving Officer Retires, Moves on to New Post

Irving Police officer Pope is retiring after 38 years of police work, 26 of those years in Irving. She is a part of a law enforcement family with two of her sisters and her son all in uniform. After retiring from the Irving Police Department, Pope accepted a new position at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary….

… To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article.

Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.



Log In Register