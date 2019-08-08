Irving Officer Retires, Moves on to New Post

Posted By: Tricia Sims August 8, 2019

Irving Police officer Pope is retiring after 38 years of police work, 26 of those years in Irving. She is a part of a law enforcement family with two of her sisters and her son all in uniform. After retiring from the Irving Police Department, Pope accepted a new position at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary….

About the Author

Tricia Sims
Tricia Sims
Tricia Sims graduated from Sam Houston State University in 2017 with a degree in multi-platform journalism. She has written for several publications and is excited to grow her journalism experience at Rambler Newspapers. Tricia is currently the Associate Editor here at Rambler.

