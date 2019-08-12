Irving PD Investigating Teenager’s Death From Dog Attack

At approximately 4:45 AM on Saturday, August 10th, Irving Police officers responded to a suspicious circumstance in the 800 block of E. Third Street after receiving reports of a possible dog attack. When officers arrived, they found three dogs attacking a person in the backyard of a residence. The officers jumped the fence and put themselves between the victim and the dogs in an attempt to stop the attack. The dogs attacks the officers, and they fired their duty weapons to protect themselves and the victim.

The victim, a 16-year-old male, was taken to parkland Hospital with critical injuries. One dog was injured and all three were eventually seized and taken to the Irving Animal Shelter. The dogs were secure in their own backyard and the victim of the attack does not live at the residence. One officer received injuries form a dog bite, but was later treated and released.

On Sunday, August 11th, Irving Police reporter the victim succumbed to his injuries the previous night. The dog that was injured had to be euthanized due to the severity of its injuries. The two other dogs are still at the Irving Animal Shelter.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Irving Police Department at (972) 273-1010 (24 hours) and reference case number 19-17970. Additionally, tips may be submitted to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.

SOURCE: Irving Police Department