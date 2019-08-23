Joyce Louise Jacobsen Hogan

Joyce Louise Hogan (Jacobsen) died at home on August 14th, 2019 after a battle with lymphoma. Joyce was born in Chicago, IL to Wilbur and Louise Jacobsen. She graduated from Steinmetz High School in 1954 and married Joseph Hogan soon after. They had 3 children while living in Chicago before moving to Irving, TX in 1959, where their 4th child was born. Joyce enjoyed her Chicago roots (especially the 2016 Cubs World Series Championship!) but fully embraced becoming a Texan.

When her children were young, Joyce ran a home daycare. She was later a distributor for the Irving Daily News and then started a long career in office administration. She worked over 25 years for a Pathology group in Dallas where she was known as a loyal, organized, dedicated employee and friend.

In 1993, Joyce met Buzz Burkhalter, the love of her life. They spent 20 wonderful years together, enjoying travel, music, friendships and each other’s families.

Joyce was a long-time active member of Plymouth Park United Methodist Church. She opened her heart and her home to all. Joyce was always the biggest cheerleader for her children and grandchildren, sharing her generous heart, broad smile, fabulous sense of humor and love of ice cream.

Joyce is preceded in death by her son, David Hogan; parents, Wilbur and Louise Jacobsen, and partner Buzz Burkhalter. Joyce is survived by her daughters: Judy Sweat (Rick), Carol Griffin (Mark), Sherrie Hogan (Donna Wright) and daughter-in-law, Janet Luckey; grandchildren: Sean Sweat (Chelsea Smith), Kristen Saxton (Matt), Justin Griffin (Kelly), Travis Griffin (Christal), Jessica Cassity (Kyle McKee), Jaclyn Marin (Felipe); great-grandchildren: Smith, Shepard, Kate, Jack, Sloan and Aspen; sister, Janet Belson (Harold); nieces and nephews: Debora Lescault (Steven), Brian Belson (Doreen), Tara Chandler (Conor) and Corey Lescault (Samantha). Joyce is also survived by her extended Burkhalter family: Lamar, Kay, Hope, Hunter, Stella, Wyatt and Emery.

A memorial service will be held at Plymouth Park United Methodist Church in Irving on September 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to her church (ppumc.org), Irving Cares (irvingcares.org), or to the charity of your choice.